QuickSwap (QUICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.96 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $165.41 million and approximately $48.96 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $505.68 or 0.01055592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00074049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00124598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00181531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.19 or 0.07513156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,898.45 or 0.99985974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.81 or 0.00890949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002784 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

