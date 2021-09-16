Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Quidel makes up 4.6% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Quidel worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Quidel by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,507 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,938. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

