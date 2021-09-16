QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 291,706 shares.The stock last traded at $17.64 and had previously closed at $18.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.76 million, a PE ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

