Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Qurate Retail worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 102.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,507 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 33.0% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 5,981,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 28.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,458,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,100 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 16.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,343,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $12,152,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,412,929 shares in the company, valued at $30,185,741.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

