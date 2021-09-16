R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.20 Million

Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $374.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.60 million and the highest is $375.80 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $307.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,511,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

