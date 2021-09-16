Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.