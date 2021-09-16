Radix Price Hits $0.11 (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $79.91 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00816811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047287 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

