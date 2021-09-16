Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,132 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $99.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

