Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,990 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 430,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $355.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.