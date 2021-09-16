Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 183.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.16.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $466.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.31 and a 200 day moving average of $444.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.09 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

