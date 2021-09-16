Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,780 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 81,660 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 401,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ORTX stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of $363.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

