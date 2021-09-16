Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,888 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.