Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,398 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Century Communities worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Century Communities by 646.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 33,571 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Century Communities by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

CCS stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

