Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,681 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Veracyte worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock valued at $902,405. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

VCYT stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

