Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 280,940 Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Desktop Metal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,831,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $18,367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $15,355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 6,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 921,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 729,827 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DM stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DM shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

