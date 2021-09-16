Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $221.69 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

