Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 12,132 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

