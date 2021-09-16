Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

