Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 27,200 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 473,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 525.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,698,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,192 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 40.8% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

