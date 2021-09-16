Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 7,855 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,858,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average of $151.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.