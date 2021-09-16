Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,060,030 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Ebang International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBON. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ebang International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 32,737.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBON opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

