Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 613,766 Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 613,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sesen Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRV GP LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the first quarter valued at about $10,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 836,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 860.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 3,004,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,017,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 155.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 987,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

SESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.50. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

