Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Natera by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.65 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,671 shares of company stock worth $26,369,533. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

