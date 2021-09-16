Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,696 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UMB Financial worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in UMB Financial by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.00. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

