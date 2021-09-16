Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

DXC stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.