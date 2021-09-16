Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Arcus Biosciences worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after purchasing an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 65,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

