Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,920 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,730,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,260 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

CTXS opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,746. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

