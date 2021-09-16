Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBAC opened at $355.46 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

