Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 270.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 156,386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

