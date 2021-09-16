Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kodiak Sciences worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $427,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $271,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 57,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,365,418.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $599,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 241,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,392,277 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,825,209. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.29. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

