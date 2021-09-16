Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,446,951 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MicroVision worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth $5,042,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth $373,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth $168,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MicroVision stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

