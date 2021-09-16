Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,678,000 after acquiring an additional 126,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 97,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

NYSE:RNG opened at $218.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.12. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares in the company, valued at $45,607,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total transaction of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,773 shares of company stock worth $17,361,464 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

