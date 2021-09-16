Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after buying an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,081,000 after buying an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS opened at $112.47 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTXS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

