Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,279 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $179,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $194,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

