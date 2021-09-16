Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

CHRW opened at $90.67 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.