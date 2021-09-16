Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXAS. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

