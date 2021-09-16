Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $104.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

