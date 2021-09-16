Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after buying an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $88,810,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.61 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $165.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

