Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $261,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $2,226,533.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,037 shares of company stock worth $68,953,086 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar stock opened at $275.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.51 and its 200 day moving average is $248.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

