Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,558 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,473 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

