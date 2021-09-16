Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Invitae by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.84. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $121,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

