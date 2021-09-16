Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

Shares of LGND opened at $135.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

