Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,252 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ocugen worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $84,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $405,676. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

