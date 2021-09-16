Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United Bankshares worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.36 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

