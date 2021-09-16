Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 869,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 965,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,007 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

