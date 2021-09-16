Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,186 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Progress Software worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

