Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

NTRA opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,671 shares of company stock worth $26,369,533. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

