Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 869,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,450,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 653,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

KOS opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.78. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

