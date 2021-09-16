Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 806,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Electrameccanica Vehicles at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SOLO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

