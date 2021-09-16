Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,954,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

In related news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

